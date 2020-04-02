Lottery ticket sales drop during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lottery sales are taking a serious dive as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lottery sales across the state have dropped, in part because bars, restaurants, and other establishments have closed.

With prolonged social distancing orders by the state government and unemployment rates rising, businesses like Buckeye Bros Smokeshop in Springfield are seeing fewer lottery ticket buyers every day.

“People used to come in and they have a cup of coffee, have a muffin and play five, ten games of Keno,” owner David Glantz told 22News. “The lottery business here has got to be down over 50, 60 percent. If not, 70, you know, there’s no people around. People are scared.”

Glantz said he predicts the economic impacts of the coronavirus will leave lingering effects on businesses for years to come.