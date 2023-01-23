PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Palmer is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Wayne Doyle of Palmer has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game on January 12. Wayne chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was sold at S & S Food Mart located at 1520 N. Main St. in Palmer. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“50X The Money” tickets are $5 each and two $1 million prizes remain.