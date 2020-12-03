Louis & Clark Pharmacy in Springfield unveils high-speed robot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Louis and Clark Pharmacy in Springfield just unveiled a high-speed, vial-filling robot.

The robot uses barcodes to accurately determine the proper drug and dosage for each vile. There will still be a pharmacist on staff to make sure prescriptions are filled correctly.

“We will always implement a human element to the vial-filling process. These checks and balances help to keep members of our community safe and healthy,” Pharmacy Manager and Co-Owner, Dr. Kara James said.

The pharmacy plans to provide customers with a faster service without forfeiting customer care.

“We are so pleased to offer our customers and the community on the whole a faster and safer solution,” Dr. James said.

To learn more about filling prescription from Louis & Clark Pharmacy, visit medibubble.com.