Louis & Clark Pharmacy opens new Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Louis & Clark Pharmacy opened its new location on Brookdale Drive in Springfield Thursday.

The long term care pharmacy has been a part of Springfield since 1965, and the move to Brookdale means more space for some of their innovative offerings.

That includes “MediBubble,” a machine at the pharmacy pre-packages all of a patients prescriptions into one pill organizer, and delivers it right to their door.

Louis & Clark Pharmacy

Louis & Clark Pharmacy

Louis & Clark Pharmacy

The pharmacy was started by two graduates from the Hampden College of Pharmacy in Chicopee, and their locally grown company allows them to provide a certain level of customer care you can’t always find at big box stores.

It is the voice on the other end. You are actually speaking to someone who is local and in-house. We are not transferring you to another state to talk to your billing or a pharmacist, a specific question you might have. You are actually speaking to individuals in house who are right in Springfield. Kara James, Louis & Clark Pharmacy Manager and Business Partner

The pharmacy moved from their Page Boulevard location to Brookdale Drive.