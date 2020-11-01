Love Peace and Kielbasa Grease hosts Trunk-n-treat curbside pickup in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In other communities Halloween was discouraged, so city’s made new traditions.

The organization “Love Peace and Kielbasa Grease” hosted a Halloween Curbside pickup trunk-n-treat, at the Chicopee Elks Lodge. It was a “reverse” trunk-n-treat where instead families drove up in their cars and were delivered candy. 22News spoke with one volunteer who said that this event was meant to give back to the community and do so safely.

“And we figured this would be very safe for the children, and as you can see people are very cooperative and helping out and enjoying this very much.”

Nearly 300 bags of candy were made. All vendors and candy givers were masked, wore gloves and hand sanitized