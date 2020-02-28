Love Your Heart: “Heart to Heart” seminar teaches cardiac health

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) — We’re at the end of Heart Health Month and heart disease is the number-one health risk for women.

Dozens of women went to an educational seminar called “Heart to Heart” to learn how to take better care of their cardiac health.

The seminar was led by Grace LaValley, a doctor of nursing practice who told 22News the common signs and symptoms of heart disease that you can look out for.

“Making sure that your cholesterol numbers are great. If you’re a diabetic, making sure that your glucose levels are fine. Exercise if safe, diet, and stop smoking. If you’re a smoker that’s the number one thing that you can do to prevent your risk of heart disease.”

The seminar was sponsored by “Baystate Health and Every Woman,” which is a loyalty program dedicated to health and wellness offered exclusively for women.