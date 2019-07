CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee community is honoring the memory Friday night of Alex Ortiz.

The 15-year-old was killed in a car accident Sunday night in Wilbraham.

Family, friends and community members came together at the Corridan Funeral Home in Chicopee to grieve the loss of Alex.

Ortiz was in the passenger seat when the car he was in crashed into a tree on Three Rivers Road.

A vigil was held Monday at his high school, Chicopee Comp.