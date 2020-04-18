Loved ones display special signs for elderly woman celebrating 90th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even in the midst of a pandemic and social gathering restrictions, residents are still finding ways to celebrate important life milestones.

Goldie Skerker of Springfield turned 90 on Friday and woke up to “Happy Birthday” signs from her family and neighbors on her front lawn.

We spoke to Goldie about what the surprise meant to her, and the people she values most.

Goldie told 22News, “Having a wonderful family doesn’t hurt. It helps get through life. And neighbors. They did this. I woke up this morning and that’s what I saw. I just had a wonderful day today.”

Goldie is also celebrating the birth of her very first great-grandchild.

Congratulations and happy birthday, Goldie!