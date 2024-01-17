HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A low-carbon cement company has picked Holyoke to open their first commercial manufacturing factory.

Sublime Systems is a start-up company from Somerville that produces “fossil-fuel-free, scalable, drop-in replacement for traditional cement in concrete.” The factory will be one of the first steps in the cement industry towards a more environmental friendly method of manufacturing.

“Sublime Systems’ low-carbon cement manufacturing project is not just a business development — it is a major stride towards the Holyoke we envision: innovative, prosperous, enterprising, and future-oriented.” stated Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

“The same qualities that made Holyoke a world-class industrial hub in the past perfectly position it to now be the home for clean tech manufacturing of the future,” stated Dr. Leah Ellis, CEO and Co-Founder of Sublime Systems.

The factory is expected to create more than 70 jobs and adds a new tax revenue in the city of Holyoke.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sublime in a revitalization of the Flats that will show the nation that once-great industrial cities can lead the next clean energy transition – benefitting everyone from their closest residential neighborhoods to the entire planet’s population,” stated Michael Moriarty, Executive Director at OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation.