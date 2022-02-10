CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will make two stops in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

The Lieutenant Governor will join Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and other local officials early this afternoon for an event to highlight the RESPECTfully program, which works to raise awareness of and prevent teen dating violence.

Later, Polito plans to join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy to announce awards for communities and local partners that are working to end youth violence.