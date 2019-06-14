Lt. Gov. Polito announces $8M in community tax credit allocations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight million dollars in tax credits were allocated to over 50 organizations for low and moderate income residents in Massachusetts.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary Mike Kennealy allocated the tax credits Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield.

Polito told 22News, the tax credits help offset costs so towns can create more housing.

“People have different needs and ability and to really think about how you can improve the quality of life for the residents of the area,” said Lt. Gov. Polito.

The tax credits were awarded through the Community Investment Tax credit program.

Click here for the full list.