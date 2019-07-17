Lt. Gov. Polito hosts discussion on identifying patterns of unhealthy relationships

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito led a discussion today at the YWCA of Western Mass on fostering healthy relationships among young people.

The governor hosted a round table discussion as part of the RESPECTfully Public Awareness and Prevention Campaign.

The campaign is geared toward children aged 12-18, to help them identify patterns of unhealthy relationships early on.

The Lt. Governor told 22News the campaign reached out to the youth of the area to ask what types of messages they should look out for when dealing with various relationships. She said, “Messages around control, or drama, or name -calling, or intensity, or jealousy, or trust. Messages that are aimed toward 7th and 8th graders, and then different messages around romantic relationships high schoolers.”

The campaign also focuses on the role social media plays in youth relationships.