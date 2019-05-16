Lt. Gov. Polito talks to local businesses about keeping workers in area

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was in western Massachusetts on Thursday as part of her economic engagement tour.

She told 22News her fact-finding mission with business leaders will help further plans to keep talented, well-educated men and women from leaving the area and seeking opportunities elsewhere.

“How to make it so that our graduates from the great colleges and universities you have here in western Massachusetts decide to stay here,” she said. “Begin their careers, lay their roots deeper into the communities to help to build up the population here in western Massachusetts.”

The Lt. Gov. returned to Gov. Baker’s office with ideas and suggestions gathered during high-level business meetings in Springfield and Holyoke.

