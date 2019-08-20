Lt. Gov Polito visits local all-natural soap company

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – Less than a month before the Big E, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was in western Massachusetts getting ready for New England’s Great State Fair.

Polito visited Amy’s All Natural, a local company that makes soap out of products made in Massachusetts.

The owner, Amy Mitchell, met Polito at the Big E a few years ago.

Today, the Lt. Governor fulfilled a promise to Mitchell to go to Palmer to tour the facility, and learn all about the process of making all-natural soap.

Polito told 22News, Amy’s All Natural could be an inspiration to other small businesses.

“This business creates commerce and opportunity. She’s renting space here from a mill building. She’s right here locally using a lot of the resources locally so there’s a procurement there and, a process that’s profitable,” Polito said.

Polito told 22News that many Massachusetts small businesses make a lot of their money selling their products at the Big E.

The fair begins on September 13 in West Springfield.

