Lt. Governor Karyn Polito visiting Western Massachusetts for grant announcements

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito gives her inaugural address after being sworn in for a second term at the Statehouse in Boston, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will be in western Massachusetts to make a grant announcement relative to the Tech Talent Diversity Initiative.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Assistant of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Damon Cox and Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Polito in a round-table discussion on the importance of diversity in the technology workforce. The discussion will start Thursday morning at 9:00 am at the Tech Foundry in Springfield.

Polito and Sarno will also be announcing the Community Compact IT Grants to municipalities. The announcement will take place at 10:30 am at the Parent and Community Engagement Center in Springfield.

22News will be attending the grant announcements and you can watch the report on 22News starting at 5:00 pm.