Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy begins Rosh Hashana celebrations

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The High Holiday season started at sundown Friday night and the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy has come up with new ways to safely celebrate the Jewish New Year.

LYA will hold Rosh Hashana services inside by reservation only. Services begin on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

LYA will also hold a special family service outdoors on Sunday at 1 p.m.

22News spoke with Rabbi Noach Kosofsky who said this holiday is a time for people to self reflect on their actions and be good to others.

“As we go through life and we shed some of our idiosyncrasies and bad habits, we transform into good people and we bring that goodness and holiness back onto the earth,” said Rabbi Kosofsky.

This interactive service will include prayers and words of inspiration.