Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy celebrate Sukkot

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy celebrated the Sukkot on Thursday, with their annual pasta dinner in LYA’s hut.

Sukkot is the festival of booths that is celebrated by eating outside in a temporary hut with different kinds of pasta and meats. Many came out to celebrate and see what the academy had to offer.

Rabbi Chaim Kosofski said, “There’s a lot of celebration, people are happy it’s a joyful time, it’s a time of hope, it’s a time to support our community to be with other people and to celebrate together.”

Proceeds raised from the holiday dinner will benefit LYA’s Israel experience in 2022.

