Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy holds outdoor graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Class of 2020 from the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy celebrated their graduation Tuesday.

LYA held an outdoor ceremony to celebrate the 2020 grads with a special surprise twist. Parents watched from their cars, while graduates were transported to the stage, one by one, via horse and carriage.

The school’s principal and director said administrators were devastated they could not give their students the traditional send off. So, they came up with a unique idea to give them the closure and celebration they deserved.

Rabbi Noach Kosofsky told 22News, “Now we move forward, graduation doesn’t end, now it is just another step for further education for their personal growth for their involvement in their Jewish life, and God willing we gave them the great and wonderful foundation to base their future life on.”

Rabbi Kosofsky added that the school’s Torah reading this week was the Isrealites becoming lost in the desert, and forming a well-functioning society despite the hardship.