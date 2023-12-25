LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) will be hosting a Kids Israel Fest on Christmas Day.

According to a news release from the LYA, the program is free and is open to kids ages 4-14. This program is a day to bring positivity to the brothers and sisters in Israel and a day to focus on Israel.

There will be several activities at the event, such as cookie decorating, an interactive Israel map, drum circle, drama, and crafts.

The program will be at the LYA on Converse Street in Longmeadow from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.