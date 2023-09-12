LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) will be hosting its Rosh Hashanah Street Fair on Tuesday.

According to the History Channel, Rosh Hashanah begins on Friday, September 15, and ends on the evening of Sunday, September 17. The exact date of the holiday is different every year since it is based on the Hebrew Calendar, where it begins on the first day of the seventh month.

Rosh Hashanah means the Jewish New Year and is one of Judaism’s holiest days. This holiday celebrates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, which is a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement.

The free street fair hosted by the LYA is designed for children aged 5-12 and allows everyone to bake Round Challahat the Bake Shop, whip up some Pomegranate Salsa at Café Rimon, and design a Shana Tova Card at the Art Studio.

The fair will be on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the LYA on Converse Street in Longmeadow.