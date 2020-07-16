Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow discuss plans to welcome students back

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some schools in western Massachusetts are facing a decision to reopen this fall as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the country.

22News spoke with the academy’s principal who said he’s excited to reopen and that safety of the kids is the number one priority.

Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy also known as the “LYA” has announced they’re planning to welcome students back to the classroom this fall. The decision follows the school working closely with the Longmeadow Board of Health and taking mandated precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

Principal Rabbi Kosofsky said staff members and parents are eager to return to school with all the safety protocols in place.

“Parents want their children back here in school, they see the need for children to be socializing with their classmates, with their friends, it has been such a void and it has been missing for the children,” said Rabbi Kosofsky.

The academy will be limiting the number of students enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year, especially for newer students. The plan includes desks in classrooms being placed three feet apart.

Students and teachers will wear PPE based on age and handwashing and sanitizing will be mandatory throughout the day. One parent visiting from out of state said she worries about classes resuming.

“I say I am apprehensive about schools reopening schools, have to take precautions if my children were to reenter school and have limited contact with parents who both have Covid.

The LYA told us time outdoors will be increased and staggered for safety of students.