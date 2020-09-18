Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy to hold Rosh Hashana services

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The High Holiday season is approaching, and the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy has come up with new ways to safely celebrate the Jewish New Year.

The Jewish New Year begins Friday at sundown. LYA will hold Rosh Hashana services inside by reservation only.

Services begin on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, at 9 a.m. LYA will also hold a special family service outdoors on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This interactive service will include prayers and words of inspiration.

The academy is located at 1148 Converse Street in Longmeadow.