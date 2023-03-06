LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) hosted a Purim celebration on Monday.

The fun began Monday night with a performance by Maggie the Clown at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release sent to 22News from the LYA. There was also a megillah reading and a light dinner held.

22News spoke with a Rabbi about the celebration of Purim. “It’s a one-day holiday, so we have tonight and tomorrow,” said Lavy Kosofsky, Rabbi. “Besides reading a scroll, we also give out gifts, and food to friends. We give charity to poor people and we have a festive meal as well.”

The celebration will continue on Tuesday with Purim at the Circus at 5:30 p.m.