Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The 39th annual Southwick National Motorcross race is being held this weekend.

It’s part of the 6th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. It’s the largest outdoor motocross racing event in the northeast.

22News went to The Wick 338 motocross track in Southwick today to see some of this weekend’s competitors.

The track is one of the most famous sand tracks in the country.

“We’ve been coming to New England for 39 years and Southwick is the epicenter of this sport here in the New England area. There’s a long history here and it’s a really unique track, it’s a sand track, which is not something these guys are typically used to, and that’s kind of what makes this event special and makes it so fun for the fans.” Brandon Short

In a news release sent to 22News, several of the champion’s most high profile competitors:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Jason Anderson, from New Mexico, who currently sits tied for 4th in the 450 Class championship

Zach Osborne, from Virginia, who is a former 250 Class champion and currently the top rookie in the 450 Class, tied for 4th

Michael Mosiman, from California, who currently sits 6th in the 250 Class championship

Jordan Bailey, from Florida, who is coming off the best outing of his career

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Marvin Musquin, from France, who is the defending Southwick 450 Class winner and also won the last weekend’s event.

Additionally, several riders native to the state of Massachusetts, and the western Mass. area will be in attendance.

Ryan Dowd, from Ludlow, MA

Nick McDonnell, from Agawam, MA

Blake Ovitt, from Ashley Falls, MA

Austin Brooks, from Southwick, MA

Jake Pinhancos, from Rochester, MA

The race kicks off Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

1 day until the 2019 Southwick Pro Motocross National by MB Tractor & Equipment!Tell your friends to meet you at… Posted by The Wick 338 Motocross on Friday, June 28, 2019