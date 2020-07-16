Ludlow Boys and Girls Club host summer safety event

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Every summer, Ludlow children look forward to their “Slide into Summer Safety” event.

Due to the Coronavirus constraints gripping the nation, the sixth annual program at the Ludlow boys and girls club local families seemed more appreciative than ever. It’s become a tradition for the Pioneer Valley Financial Group to partner with Ludlow town agencies on behalf of the children.

“We went to a slide of the summer. We brought in water slides, and we’ve had tremendous success,” George told 22News.

Police officers and firefighters provided the children with a learning experience, along with gifts to make the start of their summer vacation that much more memorable during difficult times.