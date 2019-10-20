Ludlow Boys and Girls Club hosts Walk to Remember

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Drug addiction is a problem that continues to grow in western Massachusetts.

The Ludlow Boys and Girls Club is where the community is coming together to hopefully put a stop to it.

A number of people gathered to remember those who have lost their battle with addiction.

The Boys and Girls Club is the starting point for Ludlow’s Walk to Remember.

The candlelight vigil honors people who have lost their battle with addiction, acknowledges people in recovery and supports people who fight the disease everyday.

The Ludlow CARES coalition and the Michael J. Dias Foundation team up every year to hold the event.

Every year hundreds of people come out to raise awareness of substance abuse disorder.

Walk to Remember is part of Ludlow’s annual Red Ribbon week campaign.