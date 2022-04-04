LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the earliest days of the Russian invasion, Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow has extended a lifeline to the embattled people of Ukraine.

A $5,000 donation from the non-profit arm of Norcom Mortgage company-provides has been awarded to the church and will help cover the shipping costs of the many boxes of humanitarian items the church regularly sends to the people of Ukraine.

Branch Manager Miranda Ronke-Czarnieki of Norcom’s Belchertown branch grew up in Poland, near the Ukraine border, “I think everyone feels the same, it was dear to our heart. Part of Ukraine used to be Poland so we know how bad it is for the Ukraine people.”

“We let it be known to Miranda we have Norcom care, a non-profit who donate to such causes and this was perfect fit,” said Eli Pascon, President of ValueQuest Appraisal Management Company.

For Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church Pastor, Father Andriy Krip, this latest donation is deeply personal, “My family is still back there, in Ukraine. I’m not just helping someone I don’t know, But I’m helping people that you know, helping the Ukrainian nation.”