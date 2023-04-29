LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to commemorate the town’s new Veterans Center on Saturday.

The Town of Ludlow and its Veterans Services Department will be commemorating its new Veterans Center on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Veterans, their families, and the public are invited to get a first look at the new center and enjoy light refreshments.

The event will also honor the memory of Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges, a U.S. Marine who was killed in 2010, while serving in Afghanistan, with the official naming of the Veterans Center conference room in memory of Desforges. According to the Town of Ludlow, the large conference room will host different programs for veterans, a private office with access to computers for telehealth and employment assistance, and a permanent food pantry with refrigeration to assist those facing food insecurities.

The new location will assist veterans with access to their earned benefits and provide support services, and allow staff to better serve area veterans and their families.

The ribbon cutting and open house will be on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at 487 Holyoke Street in Ludlow.