INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard received a grant from the Ludlow Lodge of Elks 2448.

The Community Survival Center’s mission is to relieve hunger in the community by providing emergency food to individuals and families in need.

The $4,500 grant is a combination of a Gratitude Grant and a Spotlight Grant from the National Foundation of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was made possible from contributions to the National Foundation by Ludlow Lodge of Elks members, according to a news release from the Community Survival Center.

The Center’s Emergency Pantry provides bagged groceries up to six times a year to low-income homes from Ludlow, Wilbraham, and Hampden, as well as from the Indian Orchard, Sixteen Acres, and Pine Point areas of Springfield. The pantry is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.