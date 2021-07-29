Ludlow Elks support local pantry with $2000 grant

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Ludlow Lodge of Elks 2448 has provided a $2000 grant to the Community Survival Center for their emergency food pantry.

The Gratitude Grant was made possible from the National Foundation of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which receives contributions to the National Foundation from members of the Ludlow Lodge of Elks.

The Center’s Emergency Pantry provides bagged groceries to low-income households from Ludlow, Wilbraham, and Hampden, and the Indian Orchard, Sixteen Acres, and Pine Point areas of Springfield up to six times a year. Senior citizens from Hampden County can visit the Pantry each month. Families enrolled in the Preschool Program are also eligible for monthly visits to collect 20 breakfast, lunch, and snack items for their children who are not yet enrolled in school.

The Center is located at 240 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield. The Pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 till 4:30. You can learn more about the emergency pantry and other programs at the Community Survival Center website.