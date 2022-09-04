LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Portuguese cultural celebration in Ludlow continued Sunday evening for the Fourth Day of Festa.

This event is a special one for the Portuguese community. Festa isn’t only a cultural celebration but a religious celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to the region every year to celebrate.

Bianka Reis of New York said, “I think it’s amazing that we’re just here to celebrate the Portuguese culture, and how beautiful and wonderful it is.”

This year, for the 74th annual Festa celebration hosted by Our Lady of the Fatima Parish, the community gathered from near and far to celebrate and refresh their cultural roots of their native Portugal.

“We are Brazilian, but I have roots in Portugal, so it’s very good to remember the songs, the culture, the foods, and everything. The food is the best part,” expressed Jorge Reis.

The Reis family came from New York to take part in this cultural celebration as a community.

“I think it’s great to see how welcoming the community is of a different culture,” added Bianka Reiss. “And how even though they are living here in the U.S. they hold that very close to their hearts and very dear to them. It’s good to see that.”

Portuguese Americans from all over have spent part of their Labor Day weekend in Ludlow for a cultural re-awakening known as “Festa.” People were excited to be together and reunited for this celebration once again after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It’s very fun, very fun and the kids love it so it’s a good night for everybody and it’s good for socializing… you kind of feel normal again,” Reis continued.

Aside from the fair rides and fireworks Sunday night, the parish held an open-air mass in Portuguese, followed by a candlelight procession through the streets of Ludlow.

Monday will be the last day of the Festa celebration and there will be more music, games, food, and even raffles to partake in.