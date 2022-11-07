LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease was recently granted accreditation for the level of Fire Chief from the Massachusetts Service Commission, or FSC. The accreditation was based on his fire service experience, education, and certifications.

“Congratulations to Chief Pease,” Ludlow Town Administrator Marc Strange said. “He has served the Town of Ludlow for many years and has dedicated himself to education in order to help uphold the safety of our residents. This recognition is very well deserved.”

The program establishes benchmarks for trainings so that members of the fire service may be better prepared to serve their department and community. The program requires participants to renew their credentials every three years.

Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “This program allows chief officers to document their efforts to develop and maintain the skills to be an effective leader and manager in today’s fire service. The process provides an equal opportunity for the volunteer, call, or full-time fire service leader to meet the minimum criteria for achieving fire chief accreditation.”