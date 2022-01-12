Ludlow Fire Department releases open burning information for residents

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- A reminder now from firefighters on open burning season which is set to begin Saturday and run through May 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Open burning will start January 15. Ludlow Fire Department sent us this information.

According to the Ludlow Fire Department, air quality conditions must be acceptable. Open burning must take place 75-feet away from all dwellings.

For information on materials that can be burned, visit : https://www.mass.gov/doc/safety-tips-for-open-burning/download

For information on how to obtain a burning permit, visit: http://www.hcburnpermits.com/



Residents with further questions may call the Ludlow Fire Department at (413) 583-8332