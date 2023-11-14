LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Fire Department is encouraging residents to participate in the 2024 Ambulance Subscription Program, emphasizing its benefits for community members.

The department mailed the 2024 Ambulance Subscription form to Ludlow households on October 31, inviting residents to enroll in the program. The subscription fee for ambulance services is $50 per household.

Under the program, all expenses for emergency ambulance services provided by the Ludlow Fire Department, not covered by the subscriber’s insurance, will be covered. A single subscription payment ensures coverage for all residents in the same household.

The current out-of-pocket cost for Advance Life Saving transport is $1,844.27, plus mileage.

Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease highlights that the subscription fee is tax-deductible within the limits of the law. Contributions from the program go towards acquiring necessary supplies and equipment for the Ludlow Ambulance Service.

As a reminder, existing 2023 subscriptions will expire on December 31. To guarantee continues coverage for 2024, current subscribers are encouraged to make payments online or in person before the year-end deadline. New members are also welcome to join.

The Ludlow Fire Department offers online sign-ups on their website. Residents who haven’t received a form by mail can print one online of contact Ludlow Fire for assistance.

Payment drop-off options include secure drop boxes located outside the Fire Dispatch Area on the Center Street side or inside the main vestibule of the Public Safety Complex on the Chapin Street side. The department accepts both cash and checks.

Chief Pease expressed enthusiasm for the program, saying, “This is a great opportunity, and we encourage residents to sign up for this beneficial program. The department would also like to thank residents and community members who have supported the program in the past. We hope that we will continue to have your support of this program for years to come.”

For inquiries or assistance, residents can contact the Ludlow Fire Department at 413-583-8332, ext. 2309, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.