LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Ludlow Fire Department has received grant funding to support two fire education programs.

Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) Program will get $4,381 and the Senior SAFE Program, $2,227. The grants were awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS).

Each program is geared to the needs and abilities of youth and the elderly. Firefighters work directly with students and seniors by providing fire prevention and safety practices, and what to do in a fire emergency.

According to DFS, since the S.A.F.E program was introduced in schools 27 years ago the rate of annual child fire deaths has decreased by 78%.

To learn more about the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E program, click here.