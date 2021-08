LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow firefighters put out a fire that heavily damaged a garage Thursday morning.

Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease told 22News the fire, in a single-car garage at 119 Howard Street, was reported by a nearby resident at around 4:00 A.M.

Firefighters were about to put out the flames quickly, and prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

No one was hurt, and firefighters are looking into the cause.