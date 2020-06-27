Ludlow health department hosts town-wide mask giveaway

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow’s public health nurses did themselves proud Saturday helping their neighbors protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

The town’s public health nurses distributed more than 2,500 masks at a town wide project in front of Ludlow High School.

Members of the health department told 22News, the project has been three months in the making and involved quite a few community minded people.

“I had 45 wonderful donators, the people who made masks, donated material, folks who got material, I’m proud to be a ‘Ludlowie,'” said Cheryl Messer, director of nurses for the health department.

Residents showed their appreciation by turning out for the distribution of the face coverings.

The number of masks distributed Saturday was enough to provide protection for more than ten percent of the people living in Ludlow.