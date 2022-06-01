LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Ludlow High School are being sent home early Wednesday due a sewer blockage.

All students are being bused home or picked up by their parents as of noon. Ludlow Interim Superintendent of Schools Lisa Nemeth posted on Facebook that she understands this may be an inconvenience but they cannot continue the school day without the use of water or toilets.

Nemeth said this only affects high school students and other schools will still hold classes. You can read the full statement posted on social media below: