LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow High School went on lockdown after a medical emergency took place inside the school.

According to Ludlow Police Department Sergeant Knox, the lockdown took place at around 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Authorities did not identify the type of medical emergency because the incident involved a minor, however, Sergeant Knox told 22News that the emergency was not a threat to students or the general public.

Nobody was reported to have been hospitalized or hurt.