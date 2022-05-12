LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many school districts in the area are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. 22News spoke to students in Ludlow about the administration’s efforts to keep the community safe.

An email obtained by 22News that was sent to the Ludlow High School community from the Superintendent and District Health Care Coordinator stated that over the past few days, 51 people have reported testing positive for COVID-19. As a result of this jump in cases, and in anticipation of activities such as graduation, the district is recommending that students closely follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Students say the outbreak has already affected school attendance and events.

“It’s like, impacting a lot of the sports especially. I’m on the track team we have people out, the tennis team has been hit pretty hard, some other teams as well, and from what I’ve heard it started at prom, but it’s just in general everyone’s getting sick.” said Torcato Zina, a student at Ludlow High School.

The email stated the administration is aware that some students who attended recent athletic events and prom overlooked symptoms in order to go and warned members of the Ludlow High School community that there will likely be people who ignore their symptoms at upcoming events as well.

Members of the Ludlow High School administration are taking these steps to keep everyone and their families safe, especially with graduation on the horizon.