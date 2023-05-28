LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Memorial Day candlelight vigils took place across western Massachusetts honoring those who were killed in service to the Country. In Ludlow the community came out on Sunday night to Library Park for its own Memorial Day tradition.

Eighty-one service members from the town have been killed in action from the Revolutionary War to the current day, plus four service members who are still considered missing in action.

At the vigil every single one was named along with a placing of roses and wreath laying.

“It’s always a special time when we remember, and we honor. Remember those that never made it home and honor them. We must remember their names. As long as we continue to say their names, they will never be forgotten,” expressed Ludlow Director of Veteran Services, Eric Segundo.

Many family members of those who lost their lives were at the vigil and to them keeping the memory alive of their loved ones is imperative.

For Rosemarie Laramee it’s a time to remember her nephew Joshua Desforges, who lost his life in Afghanistan, “I think once it hits home you really start to realize what Memorial Day should mean. It’s not parties and picnics, it’s to remember those who lost their lives and who put their lives on the line every day for our freedoms.”

Laramee told 22News that everyone, and not just those whose families have been personally effected, should take a moment this weekend and honor the millions of heroes across America who have lost their lives fighting for us.

The Ludlow Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday at 9 a.m. on Winsor Street between Worcester and Newbury Street.