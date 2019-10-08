Ludlow man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend “biblical style”

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow man was arraigned Monday morning on multiple criminal charges after a woman reported to police that he wanted to kill her “biblical style.”

According to Ludlow Police Lieutenant Daniel Valadas, 41-year-old Christopher Barroso appeared in Palmer District Court after being held on a $25,000 cash bail over the weekend at the Hampden County Correctional Center. Barroso was charged with the following during his arraignment:

Assault and battery on family/household member

Threatening to commit a crime (murder)

Two counts of assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

On Saturday, a 40-year-old Chicopee woman reported to Ludlow Police that she had been violently assaulted by her boyfriend, Barroso, at a Chapin Street home. The woman told police Barroso pushed her to the ground, spat on her, smashed her into the ground causing her to hit her elbow and head. She stated that Barroso threatened he would kill her “biblical style.”

Investigators spoke with the woman’s son, who told police Barroso had texted him stating, “I want to kill your mother.”

Ludlow officers went to the Chapin St. home and located Barroso in the basement. According to Lt. Valadas, when officers attempted to speak with Barroso, he became belligerent and yelled at officers.

As the officers attempted to arrest him on probable cause for assaulting his girlfriend, Barroso allegedly became increasingly hostile and violent. Lt. Valadas said Barroso resisted arrest and bit one of the officers in the leg.

Barroso also managed to wrap both of his legs around an officer, forcing the officers to carry him out of the home, while kicking and threatening to bite them again. Barroso was allegedly uncooperative and remained combative during the booking process at the Ludlow Police Department.

He is scheduled back to court for a dangerousness hearing Thursday.