Ludlow nurse explains primary care role in battling COVID-19 pandemic

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Primary care physicians have played and continue to play a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ludlow nurse practitioner Jessica Libiszewski told 22News, practitioners in local hospitals are trying to prevent visitors from the emergency room due to patients panicking with symptoms assumed to be connected to the coronavirus.

Many patients have a hard time differentiating their symptoms between allergies and the coronavirus. Aside from managing certain areas within a hospital, practitioners serve a role in educating patients on COVID-19 symptoms which include uncontrollable fevers, mental status changes, fatigue, and shortness of breath. It is recommended to only go to the emergency room if experiencing respitory distress.

“We are trying to educate the public to try and keep them out of the emergency rooms as best as we can…we are triauging phone calls…we’ve been extremely busy at this time — it’s a scary world for everyone and we are trying to keep everybody less panicked as best as we can.” Ludlow nurse practitioners Jessica Libiszewski

Libisewski explains that triad is an uncontrollable fever above 102 that’s usually accompanied by chest pressure, shortness of breath and a dry cough. It’s important to know tests are limited to those who medical staff believes are highly suspicious of having COVID-19.

Precautions taken to prevent the spread of the virus include cleaning medical rooms frequently after each patient is seen. As patients arrive at the medical center, the doors are locked and they are asked to call the front desk in order to be signed in. When rooms become available, a staff member gets the patient from outside and directs them to the right place. Sick patients are provided with masks before entering and medical staff also wear N95 masks when dealing with sick patients.