LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools are out, summer is here, and Ludlow police want you to remember that ‘speeding only slows you down’.

Ludlow Police announcing their department will be participating in a traffic enforcement campaign starting next month. The department has been awarded a grant to increase patrols in an effort to curb speeding.

The chief told 22news, that increased motor vehicle violations tend to occur in the summer months. MassDOT data shows there were 3 speed-related crashes in town last year, with an additional 227 speeding citations issued.

“We use the most heavily traffic area, so far ours, almost in every suburban community, there are four or five high volume streets if you will, explained Ludlow Police Department Chief Daniel Valadas. The secondary roads we use target focus patrols, if we specifically receive a lot of complaints from people in that area.”

The Chief adds the department received between $2,000 to $4,000 to be used toward traffic enforcement in July.