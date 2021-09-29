Ludlow PD: Woman charged after dancing in traffic, leading police on chase in hazmat gear

Hampden County

Photo: Ludlow Police Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman who police say caused traffic chaos last week by dancing in the middle of a busy street in Holyoke wearing a hazmat suit and gas mask is facing multiple charges. 

Photo: Ludlow Police Department

The Ludlow Police Department said 46-year-old Naomi Tetherly was charged with failure to stop for police, negligent of a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct.  

On Tuesday, September 21, officers responded to the intersection of Holyoke Street and Kendall Street for the incident and saw a vehicle parked on the corner of the street, causing traffic issues for drivers traveling westbound. 

The officers located Tetherly near the vehicle, standing in the roadway while wearing a hazmat bio-hazard suit with a full-face gas mask, according to the department. When ordered to stop, Tetherly is said to have taken off in the vehicle and leading police on a low-speed chase. 

The pursuit began in Ludlow, continued through Chicopee and then onto I-291, where officers were assisted by State Police troopers. They were able to stop Tetherly’s vehicle by using spike strips. Tetherly was non-complaint when asked to exit the vehicle, according to police.

She was eventually escorted out without incident. 

