Ludlow police advising residents to lock their cars after increase in thefts, break-ins

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are advising residents to lock their cars to prevent thefts and break-ins.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, they have seen an increase in stolen motor vehicle reports and break-ins around the State Street area in the past week. In each report, the cars were left open or unlocked with the keys left inside. Two cars were recovered in Springfield.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area and time frame of the break-ins and thefts, and are continuing to investigate the incidents.

If anyone has any information or camera images of these or any other vehicle thefts or break-ins, you are asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

“Never leave a car unlocked, keys in the ignition, or valuables in plain view. Taking steps to secure your vehicle, and valuables, is crucial,” Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said. “We also encourage residents to invest in anti-theft devices such as wheel locks.”

Here are some safety tips to follow to prevent your car from being stolen or broken into:

Take your keys. Don’t leave them in your vehicle

Close all windows and lock all doors

Never leave valuables in your vehicle

Anything stored inside your vehicle should be out of sight or in the trunk

Never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash, or your wallet or purse inside of your vehicle overnight

Park near well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, if possible

Park in visible areas where your vehicle is not hidden by foliage or larger vehicles

Install lights with motion sensors near where you park your vehicle

Double-check that your vehicle is locked and secured around 9 p.m. each night. This is known as the “9 p.m. Routine.”

If your vehicle has been stolen or broken into you are asked to follow these steps from the Ludlow Police Department: