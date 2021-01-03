Ludlow Police arrest alleged drunk driver and find more than 700 packages of heroin

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police arrested a man who was allegedly drunk while parked at a gas station and found over 700 packages of heroin according to Ludlow Chief of Police Daniel J. Valadas.

On Sunday at around 2:30 a.m. Ludlow Police received a call from an employee at the Gas Pride Station who said there was a driver that had been parked for an hour at the gas station.

Policed arrived at the location and identified 34-year-old Timothy J. Sweet from Vergennes, Vermont who was driving a black 2004 Volvo with a temporary VT license plate.

Sweet was uncooperative with the officers who suspected he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, when the officers tried to speak with him, he tried to drive away.

The officers were able to stop Sweet and searched his car, where they found more than 700 packages of heroin and/or fentanyl.

Sweet was arrested on probable cause for Failing to Stop for a Police Officer, OUI-Liquor, OUI-Drugs, Unlicensed Operation, and Resisting Arrest.

One of the officers was injured during the arrest and was taken to Mercy Medical Center for a lower leg injury.

He was later released and is currently in good condition.

Police have taken Sweet to the Ludlow Police Department and where he is being held at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow on a $5,000 cash bail.

Sweet will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on January 4 for the following crimes: