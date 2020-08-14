Ludlow police brings back bicycle patrols

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is once again conducting bicycle patrols.

Officials said the renewed unit was made possible by resident and business donations to community policing efforts.

Ludlow residents can expect to see bicycle patrols during the day time and early evening hours in commercial areas, town parks, school properties, and in areas where cruiser patrols can not be used.

The Ludlow Police Department said that the bicycle patrol unit was previously well-received, and is an effective way to patrol the town.

Bike patrols in Ludlow began in the mid-1990s – and lasted until the early 2000s.

