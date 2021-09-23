Ludlow Police called to 9 vehicle accidents in 5 days

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Ludlow made 14 arrests, including 1 domestic assault-related arrests, within 5 days.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Police Department, the police were called to 282 reports for service including nearly 20 reportable offenses, along with nine reportable motor vehicle accidents from September 15 through September 19.

Officers arrested 14 individuals, including summons/warrant arrests and one domestic assault-related arrest. The following information was released by Ludlow police and do not include those with summons, or the names of people arrested for domestic violence charges.

September 15 at 7:18 p.m. Raul Gilbert Torres Cardona (29) of Florida was arrested on Chapin Street for: Unlicensed operation of motor vehicle Attaching plates to a motor vehicle Attaching plates to a motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle Unregistered motor vehicle



September 15 at 8:15 p.m. male arrest (28) of Springfield was arrested on Kirkland Avenue for: Assault and battery/domestic Assault and battery



September 18 at 5:17 p.m. Michelle M. Siddle (54) of Ludlow was arrested in Fuller Street for: OUI – liquor over .08% Negligent operation of motor vehicle Resist arrest Fail to stop/yield



September 18 at 5:17 p.m. Paul R. Daniele (55) of Ludlow was arrested on Fuller Street for: Disorderly conduct Resist arrest Obstruction of justice



September 19 at 1:40 a.m. Jake Desilva (27) of Ludlow was arrested on Howard Street for: Warrant arrest



September 19 at 9:51 a.m. Robert Melling (49) of Ludlow was arrested on Acorn Lane for: Warrant arrest



September 19 at 9:51 a.m. Thomas Melling (51) of Ludlow was arrested on Acorn Lane for: Warrant arrest



The Ludlow Police Department are urging residents to stay vigilant and call police the event of an emergency, suspicious activities, crimes in progress, motor vehicle accidents, and general inquiry.