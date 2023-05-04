LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department conducted 72 traffic stops in the month of April during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The department used grant funding to participate in the month-long traffic enforcement campaign. Officers were stationed around the town and issued pamphlets or warnings to drivers using an electronic device while operating a vehicle.

During the campaign, 54 people were observed by officers violating the Massachusetts Hands-Free Law.

“This initiative is a way for us to remind residents that it is illegal to use an electronic device while driving,” said Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas. “Our department is committed to the safety and well-being of our residents and this initiative was to help mitigate accidents and educate our residents on the dangers of being distracted while driving.”

Funding for the distracted driving campaign came from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) Office of Grants and Research.